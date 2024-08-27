Brunswick-based aerospace company bluShift is gearing up to test its rocket engine this Friday, marking a major step toward developing its rocket, Starless Rogue.

The test of the biofuel-powered MAREVL engine (pronounced “marvel”) will be the latest in a series of horizontal tests to optimize flight grade performance. The test, which was postponed to address minor issues that came up in preliminary testing on Monday, will take place at Brunswick Landing.

“This is truly a milestone moment for our company, marking the capabilities of our MAREVL engine technology,” said bluShift CEO Sascha Deri. “I’m confident that the results of Friday’s test will inform the final manufacturing details of our flight vehicle; and it represents a major leap toward commercialization of our upcoming suborbital launch services.”

The milestone comes after the company recently installed a 30-foot, reusable oxidizer tank on the Landing, which stores liquid needed for the Starless Rogue rocket engine to work in the vacuum of space.

Each step toward launching its Starless Rogue rocket brings bluShift closer to reaching a niche market of researchers. Deri said that the company aims to fill a market void by providing more “zero G-time” — or microgravity — for scientists to test products and gather data. Clients could range from companies testing materials that will be used for larger rockets and satellites to researchers conducting aerial studies of the ocean.

During testing, the company said residents may here what sounds like a jet engine taking off for 60 seconds — similar to sounds neighbors heard when the Thunderbirds flew over Brunswick in the air show earlier this month.

Deri also confirmed that last week’s chemical spill at the former Naval Air Base did not effect the company operations directly. He noted that bluShift uses its own fire extinguishing methods and that foaming PFAS is not used at the test site.

The company said that a recent test of MAREVL, which will run on agriculturally sourced fuel that is safe enough to eat, reached a peak thrust of 20,000 pounds over 20 seconds. Friday’s test is projected to create up to 20,000 pounds of thrust over 60 seconds.

“A successful flight-duration test is a major indicator for any rocket company in their progression towards commercial launch,” Deri said. “Once this test is behind us, we’ll be ready for a vertical flight configuration on our launch vehicle Starless Rogue.”

The test will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Viewers can watch the livestream of the test at blushiftaerospace.com/engine-tests.

