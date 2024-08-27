In the wake of Maine’s biggest toxic firefighting foam spill in decades, a group of local environmentalists is turning to Midcoast residents to document how the area’s waters are changing.

Last Friday, Friends of Casco Bay met with Brunswick residents at Paul’s Marina to discuss how stormwater pollution has impacted local waters, what the nonprofit is doing about it and how “water reporters” can play a role in mitigation.

From Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth to Small Point in Phippsburg, the nonprofit monitors Casco Bay, regularly taking its vitals, including water quality, salinity and nitrogen samples, sharing that data with state and federal partners.

In 2017, FCB put out a call for water reporters — Mainers who could snap photos and gather water quality samples in their neck of the woods. According to Science and Advocacy Associate Heather Kenyon, the data has helped scientists understand how climate change, pesticide use and pollutants have impacted the estuary.

“Stormwater is a natural part of the water cycle,” Kenyon said. “But stormwater pollution is not. When water rushes into the bay with visible contaminants — like cigarettes, oil, litter, pesticides — and invisible, such as PFAS, it leads to several issues.”

A telltale indicator of nutrient loading (too much pollution in the water) is algae blooms, which reduce light penetration, impacting local fisheries and the underwater ecosystem. Now, volunteers can use their smartphones to document algae blooms, coastal erosion, sea level rise, pollution, eelgrass, and coastal and marine wildlife sightings, and record observational notes on the FCB Water Reporter app.

Advertisement

What began as a Friday ice cream social ended at Mere Point Boat Launch, where FCB community organizer Sara Freshley pointed out signs of a thriving salt marsh and trained Brunswick water reporters on how to monitor and protect the watershed.

“Everyone had great questions,” Freshley said. “Many feel helpless about the climate crisis; it’s hard to imagine how one person can make a difference in the face of such a problem. But that’s where water reporting offers a chance for locals to feel like they are making an impact because they are.”

Related Brunswick eyes ordinance to restrict pesticides

Water Reporter

The new Water Reporter app, launched in May, underlines the role of citizen science. It features a database to help reporters troubleshoot questions, and helps FCB scientists better understand the intertidal zone.

“We rely on water reporter data all the time,” Freshley said. “If we’re curious to see if a salt marsh has eroded, we can compare photos taken by volunteers over the past six years to determine if there has been any recession.”

Under the Clean Water Act, certain bodies of water are used for different purposes — like recreational swimming or drinking water supply — and are, as such, held to varying standards.

Advertisement

Every three years, the Department of Environmental Protection publishes a list of imperiled waters in Maine that “miss the mark,” Freshley said. Lakes and streams can go on and off the list, but the nomination is informed by data, much of which is provided by FCB and similar organizations.

“The last report included Willard Beach in South Portland,” Freshley said. “It wasn’t healthy enough to swim due to high bacteria levels. But we’ve also seen the persistence of nuisance algae blooms near Simonton Cove, large enough to harm aquatic species and degrade water quality.”

When a body of water makes the list, the DEP throws resources at the problem. That said, FCB urged the DEP to consider the threat posed by bacteria and algal blooms, relying on water reporter data to stake the claim.

Kenyon added that beach closures are common after heavy rainfalls when the water becomes contaminated with disease-causing pathogens people might ingest. That doesn’t mean we should all stop swimming, though. It just means there are warning signs to watch out for.

At Willard Beach, the algal blooms are smothering the intertidal habitat, creating an anoxic environment that deprives critters like clams, worms and crabs of oxygen. People became aware, in large part, because of the encroachment on recreational space.

After snapping photos on the Water Reporter app, FCB had enough evidence to move forward appropriately.

Advertisement

Citizen science

FCB usually gets questions from reporters about the difference between salt marsh grass and eelgrass or how much algae is too much. But some questions launch further investigations.

“We can’t be everywhere at once, so we rely on folks to keep a check on things,” Freshley said. “Our reporters are experts in local watersheds, and we rely on their knowledge.”

Kenyon agreed, noting that while documents, like the imperiled water list, are available for public comment, they are tough for those who don’t have a law degree to digest.

“Being a water reporter is a great way to take charge, knowing your actions will be used for a higher purpose,” she said.

This summer, 134 people have downloaded the app and over 300 posts have been published.

Related Fire retardant spilled at Brunswick Landing

Advertisement

While the social was meant to welcome new reporters to the scene, PFAS was a hot-ticket item given the timing of the recent chemical spill.

“Tragically, there has been yet another discharge of firefighting foam at the air station,” Kenyon said. “We are disheartened, as this could have been prevented. Mere Brook drains to Casco Bay and impedes the health of mussels, not to mention human health.”

Last year, FCB partnered with Bigelow Laboratories to analyze six rounds of water samples from 18 sites around the bay for PFAS. This September, they will team up again to test three rounds of 70 water samples, process them for PFAS concentration and conduct a source analysis.

To sign up to help protect Brunswick’s watershed, visit cascobay.org/water-reporter-updated-volunteer-waiver-form/.

Copy the Story Link