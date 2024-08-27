LONG ISLAND – Harold James Stewart, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Long Island, Maine, on the evening of Aug. 21, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on Dec. 3, 1943, in Washington, D.C., Harold was the son of Bernard and Ruby Stewart. He was raised in Portland, where he developed a deep connection to the waters of Casco Bay. This love for the sea eventually led him to settle in the coastal community of Long Island. Though Harold was a man of few words, his actions spoke volumes, particularly in his passions for hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

For most of his life, Harold was a dedicated lobsterman in Casco Bay, a career he pursued with unwavering commitment, offering mentorship to younger fishermen until his retirement at the age of 78. His love for the sea was matched only by his enjoyment of outdoor activities, which he shared with his father, brothers, sons, and many friends.

Harold met the love of his life, Donna Allen, on Long Island. They were married on Oct. 7, 1964, and shared 59 wonderful years together. Harold was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Wayne Stewart. He is survived by his devoted wife, Donna; his sons, James and Craig, and Craig’s wife, Mary; and his grandchildren, Edward, Cody (and his wife, Korissa), Carli (and her significant other, Joe), and step-grandchildren Eva and CJ.

Harold is also survived by his brothers, Newell (and his wife, Katharine) of Long Island, Gordon (and his wife, Gail) of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Eric (and his wife, Vonnie) of Celina, Texas, as well as his sister-in-law Judy of Long Island. He will be remembered fondly by his many friends and extended family.

To view or to express online condolences for Harold, please visit our website at http://WWW.MaineCremationCare.Com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Changing Tides.

Copy the Story Link