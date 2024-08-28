In a recent Press Herald report, the issues of more pay, high turnover rates in some districts and the need for state data on vacancies and turnover were addressed (“With school about to start, districts racing to fill open positions,” Aug. 27). A critical missing piece of the puzzle is support for new teachers to be prepared, certified and supported into their first few years. A couple of statewide projects are working on this and need broader support.

Building on successful models from other states, the Maine Teacher Residency is supporting new teachers who are employed in schools, but haven’t yet earned their teacher certification, with $3,500 in tuition and supporting their mentors with a $3,000 stipend. In Maine’s 13 teacher preparation programs, we’ve been losing students to employment as teachers before they complete their degrees and certification with the emergency credentials, while other students work two or three jobs in retail and tourism to support their studies. The Maine Teacher Residency works with schools, teacher preparation programs and new teachers to have paid internships so that new teachers can focus on their passion of educating our children rather than scraping by to pay the bills.

The mentor stipends support recognized veteran teachers on whom the burden of teacher turnover falls, as they are constantly bringing on new faculty.

Entering our third year, the Maine Teacher Residency has supported nearly 100 new teachers to complete their preparation and certification through an earmark supported by Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and state appropriations that will end this year.

Flynn Ross

Westbrook

