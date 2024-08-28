LEWISTON — A known drug house on College Street went up in flames Wednesday after what witnesses described as an explosion followed by a rush of flames.

The blaze at 149 College St. appeared to have started in a garage, according to fire officials. Just 20 minutes after they responded to the 3:30 p.m. blaze, it was reported that the garage roof had partially collapsed.

There were no immediate reports of injury. Several witnesses said that after they heard the explosion, they saw a group of men and women running from the home, the scene of more than a dozen drug arrests since late last year.

“There was this really big boom,” said Arnaldo Cruz, who lives across Holland Street from the burning building. “And then the flames just rose up; these really, red flames.”

Another woman stood on a sidewalk, crying and frantically checking her phone for messages. She lives in an apartment next to the building and was there when the fire began.

“The meth lab exploded,” she said. “And now I can’t find my daughter.”

Police were blocking traffic for several blocks around the fire scene. Hundreds of spectators showed up at the scene, standing in thick white smoke that wafted across the downtown.

Neighbors said three men and four women had been staying at the house, even though city officials have been working to condemn the building, which has been the subject of four police raids since the start of the year.

Some neighbors said the people who had been occupying the home ran from the area following the explosion.

The most recent police operation there was in July. A variety of drugs were confiscated during the raids, including fentanyl. oxycodone, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

The garage that burned, Cruz said, was so full of junk that the owner of the building had been using trailer after trailer to haul it away. As fire crews battled the blaze Wednesday, heaps of various items and trash spilled out into the driveway.

By 4 p.m., fire crews were continuing to battle flames, trying to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. At 4:15 p.m., it was reported that the roof of the garage had collapsed with a firefighter inside the building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but fire crews were adopting a defensive firefighting strategy.

A Lewiston fire investigator was at the scene, interviewing neighbors and other potential witnesses.

This story will be updated.

