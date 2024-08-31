BUXTON – Margaret L. Traver, 82, of Berry Road passed away on Aug. 18, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by family.

She was born in New London, Conn. on March 24, 1942, the daughter of Albert and Helen Moore Lawrence.

She attended local schools in Connecticut and later attended Mitchell College.

She married Henry Bradley Traver II in 1962 and was a homemaker, raising four children. She later worked for TJ Maxx as a lead retail associate in the housewares department.

Maggie enjoyed salmon fishing, traveling, attending reunions and studying her family’s genealogy. She was always up for an adventure following Brad around the country while he was an officer in the USCG, living in places including New York, Maryland, Alaska and Maine. She liked spending summer vacations on Highland Lake. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters and granddaughters and taking home whatever struck her fancy. An avid reader, she relished a good pun. Once, after hours of turning over soil in the garden, she quipped “That ground was ravaged by a tiller, the mum.”

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a patron member of the National Rifle Association.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Louise Clark.

Maggie is survived by her husband of 62 years; two sons, Henry Traver III (Donna) of Waterboro and Michael Traver (Julle) of Brighton, Mich., two daughters, Patrica Foster (Daniel) of Standish and Katherine Riker (Thomas) of Steep Falls; a brother, Albert Lawrence III (Diane) of Boyertown, Pa., a sister, Leonarda Chambers of California; eight grandchildren, Helen, Claire, Charlotte, Madelyn, Natalie, Zachary, Myah and Nicholas; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are to be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale.

Memorial donations may be made to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

(mailing address:

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098);

or to the

Juvenile Diabetes

Research Foundation

https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T

Copy the Story Link