Gulf of Maine Books and Vessel and Vine in Brunswick have teamed up for an Italian mystery night with wine. Join author Juliet Grames to talk about her new novel “The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia,” set in the wilds of inner Calabria, Italy. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Vessel and Vine (behind Gulf of Maine Books), 4 Pleasant St.

This is Grames’ second novel. She is the editorial director at Soho Press, and her books have been widely celebrated, including receiving Italy’s Premio Cetraro for contributions to Southern Italian literature. The evening will include Grames reading from the book and in conversation with Gary Lawless.

The admission price of $25 includes a glass of Calabrian wine and appetizers (more wine will be available for purchase). There are only 30 spaces available. To purchase tickets, contact Gulf of Maine Books at gulfofmainebooks@gmail.com or 729-5083, or drop by the bookstore at 134 Maine St. for tickets or for more information.

