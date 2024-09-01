Gulf of Maine Books and Vessel and Vine in Brunswick have teamed up for an Italian mystery night with wine. Join author Juliet Grames to talk about her new novel “The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia,” set in the wilds of inner Calabria, Italy. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Vessel and Vine (behind Gulf of Maine Books), 4 Pleasant St.
This is Grames’ second novel. She is the editorial director at Soho Press, and her books have been widely celebrated, including receiving Italy’s Premio Cetraro for contributions to Southern Italian literature. The evening will include Grames reading from the book and in conversation with Gary Lawless.
The admission price of $25 includes a glass of Calabrian wine and appetizers (more wine will be available for purchase). There are only 30 spaces available. To purchase tickets, contact Gulf of Maine Books at gulfofmainebooks@gmail.com or 729-5083, or drop by the bookstore at 134 Maine St. for tickets or for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.