1. Gorham: The Rams reached the Class A South final each of the last three seasons. With talent across the field, Gorham will not just contend once again, but could break through for its first regional title since 2016 and first state championship since 2007. The Rams return two Varsity Maine all-state players, midfielder Ashley Connolly and sweeper Bailey Hatch. Connolly, who plans to play at the University of South Carolina next year, had 11 goals and four assists as a junior. Hatch was the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year last season. Seniors Piper Forgues (forward/midfield), Lily Tukey (back), Sarah Rosingana (midfield), Hadley Foster (back), and Lindy Moreland (forward) are experienced, as is junior Sawyer VonderHaar in net. The Rams will be tested immediately with a season-opener Thursday at two-time defending state champion Scarborough.

2. Windham: The Eagles lost just two seniors and one starter from the team that ended the season on penalty kicks to Gorham in the regional semifinals. Leading the way is senior Stella Jarvais, a two-time Varsity Maine all-state player. A versatile player, she can play either center midfield, where she scored seven goals and added three assists last season, or drop back to anchor the Eagles’ defense. Midfielder Kyla Harvie led Windham with 12 goals last season, and she has the speed and skill to score more this season. Marley Jarvais scored 11 goals as a sophomore last season and is another explosive scoring option for Windham. Tayla Pelletier is a returning all-conference player on defense.

3. Scarborough: The two-time defending Class A champion has big shoes to fill with the graduation of all-American Lana Djuranovic, who scored 32 goals last season and is now playing at the University of Miami. Senior Delia Fravert is coming off a season with 13 goals and 13 assists, while Emerson Flaker’s speed makes her a tough matchup for every opponent. Flaker scored the game-winning goal 57 seconds into overtime of the Class A South final last season. Goalie Sophia Rinaldi already has the school career record for shutouts with another season to add to it. While the Red Storm graduated a pair of first-team all-SMAA defenders in Natalie Ryan and Avery Pettingill, defensive midfielders Emma Blanchette and Maya Taylor can step up.

4. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers reached the Class B South final last year, losing to eventual state champion Yarmouth. With the bulk of last season’s team back, Cape Elizabeth will contend for a state title again this season. Returning Varsity Maine all-state player CC Duryee (10 goals, four assists in 2023), Noelle Mallory (23 goals, 10 assists) and Haley Gorman (eight goals, six assists) look to pace the offense. Addison Miller tallied four goals from the midfield last season. Campbell DeGeorge, Kate Hetrick, and Libby Hooper give Cape an experienced group of defenders. Sophomore Kelsey Law looks to take over in net.

5. Yarmouth: Coming off back-to-back Class B state titles, the Clippers will have a much different look this season. Yarmouth lost 17 seniors to graduation and nine starters. That said, Coach Andy Higgins has a squad of players who have been waiting for their opportunity. Midfielder Taylor Oranellas and back Eleanor Ting, both seniors, are the top returning players. Oranellas earned all-conference honors last season with six goals and three assists. Ting was voted by her teammates one of the team’s top defenders last season. Ali Miller, Tess LaBrecque, and Abby Noble will look to step into offensive roles. Linnaea Herring and Marian Pitney will look to fill shoes left by the graduation of all-state goalie Regan Sullivan.

6. Mt. Ararat: The Eagles reached the Class A North semifinals last season, losing to eventual regional champion Bangor. With 15 returning varsity players and seven all-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference players back, the Eagles should contend for their first regional title since 2006. Midfielders Islah Godo and Julianna Allen combined for 21 goals and 16 assists last season. Wing Elena Willis scored 11 goals to go with seven assists, and Katherine Therriault is back after scoring eight goals with five assists as a freshman last season. Back-to-back-to-back games midseason against Bangor, Camden Hills, and Brunswick – the other three top contenders in Class A North – will give the Eagles a good idea as to where they stand.

7. Greely: The Rangers reached the Class B South semifinals last season, and have the talent to contend with Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth for the regional title and reach the state final for the first time since 2015. Captain Abby Lennox is a quick forward who can score goals. Molly Partridge, also a captain, controls the midfield for the Rangers. The third captain is Emma Silver, the leader of the Rangers’ defense at center back. Avery Bush is another scoring threat, and Lily Pierce gives the team efficiency and quickness in the midfield. Greely hits the iron of its schedule right out of the gate, hosting Yarmouth in Thursday’s opener, with a game at Cape Elizabeth next week.

8. Camden Hills: The Windjammers are looking to build off last season, in which they advanced to the Class A North final. In Britta Denny, Camden Hills has one of the top offensive players in the state. The University of Maine-bound senior scored more than 20 goals last season. Leah Snyder is a midfielder who Coach Meredith Messer said plays with a calmness that makes her a strong decision maker, adept at transitioning the Windjammers from defense to offense. Madeline Tohanczyn is in goal for the fourth season, and had eight shutouts in 16 games as a junior. The 6-foot Rose Tohanczyn gives Camden Hills a big and fast defender who can mark the opponent’s top scorer. Messer expects Bangor and Mt. Ararat to be tough, but her team should be in the Class A North mix.

9. Cheverus: The Stags return a team with the talent to take a step forward in the always-tough SMAA and compete with perennial contenders Scarborough, Gorham, and Windham. Annie Vigue had 13 goals and 12 assists last season, and enters her senior year just eight assists from the school record. Sophia Monfa scored 12 goals with 10 assists last season, while Finley Brown, who has played with the Olympic Development Program, scored 11 goals with six assists as a junior. Jill Foley is also a scoring threat. Evelyn Rush is a veteran in net. Caoimhe Oliver and Madelyn Tierney are also veterans who can contribute. The toughest stretch of Cheverus’ schedule will come over the second half, with games against Gorham, Scarborough, Thornton Academy, and Windham.

10. North Yarmouth Academy: After dominating Class D for years, winning four consecutive state titles, the Panthers moved to Class C and remained as competitive as ever, reaching the regional final before falling to eventual state champion Waynflete. NYA will once again contend, with a core group of players with a lot of varsity experience. Senior Lyla Casey is the top returning scorer, coming off a 12-goal junior campaign. Sophomore Natasha Godfrey scored seven goals last season. Sophomores Caroline and Charlotte Matusovich each scored five goals as freshmen last season. Senior Ella Giguere scored four goals last season and provides leadership on defense, along with Nell Rohde. Seniors Emily Robbins and Delia Fontana return to the midfield, while Toree St. Hilaire will see an expanded role.

