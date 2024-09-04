I am smiling a lot these days. President Biden’s selfless decision to support the nomination of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz awakened the basic desire of Americans to have our politics solve tough problems and preserve the rule of law that is the foundation of our republic. That’s the basis for the broad coalition they’ve built. That feels good to me.

But over the last eight years I’ve learned that some of our elected officials are working to undermine the laws, institutions and culture that has preserved our union through many crises.

So, I must do my job as a citizen too. I must care about judges who are appointed to preserve rule of law; about restoring women’s freedom and rights to make decisions about their bodies; about policies that meet the needs of all the population, not just the wealthy. I’ve been more politically active than at any time in my life. I’ve canvassed to get people to vote, made phone calls, attended school board meetings, gone to demonstrations for gun control and abortion rights. Kamala reminded me of the joy in doing this work.

America is a vast, energetic, creative and amazing country. I am fortunate to be American and even more fortunate that my country allows me to work for its future. We all have this opportunity. Let’s elect leaders who want to build communities and improve the lives of all Americans instead of sowing division and tearing us apart.

Nils Tcheyan

Orrs Island

