I am a summer resident who dines out several days a week, mostly in South Portland.

I just had my third incident where the restaurant was closed for a private event, but posted no signage informing potential customers of it.

I’m glad that restaurant owners can cater these events, which I am sure are welcomed for their size and as a reliable source income, but they should please remember to inform their regular customers and not make them wait around unnecessarily.

Mark Stitham
Cape Elizabeth

