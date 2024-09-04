I am a summer resident who dines out several days a week, mostly in South Portland.
I just had my third incident where the restaurant was closed for a private event, but posted no signage informing potential customers of it.
I’m glad that restaurant owners can cater these events, which I am sure are welcomed for their size and as a reliable source income, but they should please remember to inform their regular customers and not make them wait around unnecessarily.
Mark Stitham
Cape Elizabeth
