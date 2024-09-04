Once again, the Patriots are on to Cincinnati.

Sunday’s opener begins a new era for the Patriots, who will start a new season as heavy underdogs. The Bengals are nine-point home favorites ahead of the 1 p.m. clash. The Pats haven’t visited Cincinnati in five years and haven’t faced the Bengals since letting a 22-18 home loss slip in December 2022. Since then, Cincinnati has lost an AFC championship game, missed the playoffs amid some bad injury luck, added familiar faces in free agency and become embroiled in some high-profile contract disputes.

Here are five things to know about New England’s Week 1 foe:

1. Joe Burrow is back

After suffering a rare, season-ending wrist injury last November, Burrow was cleared to begin throwing last spring and participated in all of training camp. The Bengals kept Burrow on a pitch count as he continued to ramp up, but the expectation is he will be a full go for Sunday. Because of the nature of the injury, it’s unknown how his wrist will hold up over an entire season.

In 2022, Burrow’s last full season, he completed 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions. That year, he shouldered a heavy passing load against the Patriots, completing 40 of a season-high 52 attempts for 375 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

Could he do the same Sunday? Burrow, at least for now, sounds confident he can.

“When game one comes,” Burrow said last month, “I’ll be ready,”

2. Ja’Marr Chase’s status is a question

After applying the franchise tag to No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins in the offseason, the Bengals turned their attention to another contract dispute.

So far, Ja’Marr Chase, their No. 1 target, hasn’t budged. In fact, contract talks have stalled for so long his availability for Sunday’s game is at least in partial doubt. On Monday, Coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t commit to Chase playing all of the offensive snaps after hardly practicing the last six weeks.

“We’ll just take it day to day,” Taylor said.

If Chase does play, he’ll likely command extra attention from the Patriots defense. Last year, he caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns, despite missing Burrow for seven games. Chase has posted 1,000 receiving yards every season of his three-year career.

3. The offensive line is massive

Remember him?

Ex-Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown, all 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds of him, is now the Bengals’ starting right tackle. He bookends Cincinnati’s line with 6-foot-8, 345-pound left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. So far, Brown, who left New England amid questions about his effort, has made a strong first impression.

“Trent’s done a great job for us,” Taylor said Monday. “We’ve managed him throughout this training camp, but he’s a pro. He’s done a really good job taking care of himself this training camp, and so I’m excited to watch him work.”

Together, Brown and Brown Jr. lead one of the NFL’s largest offensive lines, which centers around another ex-Patriot: Ted Karras. The 31-year-old, who left New England for Cincinnati in free agency three offseasons ago, is a team captain for a third straight year.

Should the Bengals strike an early lead, expect them to lean on the run in an effort to run out the clock.

4. The defense is aiming to rebound

After upsetting the Chiefs in the AFC championship game three seasons ago and ranking in the top five in points allowed a year later, the Bengals’ defense collapsed in 2023.

Injuries, bad secondary play and a slow start left Cincinnati allowing almost 23 points per game. But longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the sharpest play-callers in the league, believes he’s fixed his veteran-laden defense.

“I think (we’re going to be good)” Anarumo said last month. “You can see consistency starting to form where the highs and lows aren’t as big as they were last year. Certainly trending in the right direction.”

The Patriots’ chief problems figure to be up front, with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (17.5 sacks last year) back to full health opposite fellow edge rusher Sam Hubbard. Cincinnati also boasts one of the league’s best inside linebackers in Logan Wilson and fortified its secondary with experienced safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell.

5. Historically, they start slowly

Last season, the Browns spanked the Bengals 24-3. Two years ago, they lost at home to a bad offensive Steelers team as seven-point favorites. In 2021, they split their first two games against the Bears and Vikings, who both finished below .500.

If history is any indicator, the Patriots may be catching the Taylor-led Bengals at a good time. Upsets happen every year in Week 1, even for teams, like them, with the worst playoff odds in the league. Will the Pats claw their way out of the jungle with a win?

