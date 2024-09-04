Hires, promotions, appointments

Caitlyn Abbott was promoted to director of growth opportunities at Sebago Technics. She previously served as director of project delivery. Nikki Conant was promoted to director of project delivery from her previous roles in the Training Team, Transportation Team and strategic planning. Kendra Ramsell was promoted to project manager.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank contributed $10,000 to the Mitchell Institute to support student scholarships and career resources.

Granted

Fifteen organizations in Maine received funds from the Patricia D. Klingenstein Grant, including the Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Maine Boys to Men and the LifeFlight Foundation. The grant, given by the Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation, focuses on organizations improving the health and well-being of youth in the state.

