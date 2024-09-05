WINDHAM – Alice R. Willette, 91 of Windham passed away Monday September 2, 2024 at Mercy Hospital. She was born March 13, 1933, in Portland, the daughter of Howard and Frances (Roma) Strout and has resided in this area all her life.

Members of her family include her son David Willette and his wife Donna of Windham, her daughter Deb Emerson and her husband Dennis of Windham; four grandchildren Jennifer Wallace and her husband Derek, Darren Emerson, Sr. and his wife Stacey, Jason Towle and his wife Kelly, and Daniel Willette; seven great grandchildren Benjamin Brooks, Darren Emerson, Jr., Cody Brooks, Riley Parker, Sara Emerson, Wyatt Towle and Annabelle Willette; her sister Cheryl Ahearn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Ralph J. Willette, Jr. and her siblings, Sandra Sampson, Carol Tomuschat and Robert Parker.

Visitation will be Sunday Sept. 8, 2024 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home 434 River Road, Windham, Maine. Burial will be private and held in Calvary Cemetery in Portland.

To express condolences or to participate in Alice’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be

made to the:

Westbrook Animal

Refuge League

