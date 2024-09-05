Jim Farrell receives

community award

Members of Highland Lake Grange No. 87 presented its 2024 Community Service Award to Jim Farrell on Aug. 20 at his residence at Stroudwater Lodge.

The award recognized his “outstanding contributions” to the city of Westbrook over his lifetime, specifically his role in founding Westbrook Volunteer Rescue in 1969 along with Frank Donahue, the Grange said in a press release.

Grange member and former Westbrook police officer, firefighter and Mayor Mike Sanphy spoke about Farrell’s achievements, along with Ronald Jones, former deputy chief of Westbrook EMS.

Many of Farrell’s friends and family members attended the ceremony, including two of Donahue’s children. Refreshments and fellowship followed the ceremony. The Grange thanked the Westbrook Historical Society’s Bucket Brigade for putting together an excellent slide show.

Dulcimer player

to entertain seniors

Advertisement

Keith Prairie will entertain when Westbrook Senior Citizens opens its new season with a meeting at noon Sept. 16 in the Spruce Room at the Westbrook Community Center. A light luncheon will be served before a business meeting.

Prairie plays the hammered dulcimer.

“Keith also plays guitar and sings songs that lead feet to tap and dance, music for your heart, spirit and funny bone,” club President Carol Hayden said in an announcement.

Visitors from Westbrook and neighboring towns are welcome to attend. The group meets at noon on the first and third Monday of each month.

Hayden said the group is open to people ages 50 and older. “Westbrook Senior Citizens aims to enrich the well-being of its members by promoting friendship, and providing fun activities,” Hayden said.

A full catered meal is served once a month (by reservation). Annual dues are $12. For more information, call Hayden at 854-2112 or email cdhayhall@maine.rr.com.

Advertisement

Free activities

at the Common

The Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Westbrook Common.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. there will be Zumba with Elicia, and a line dancing class 11 a.m.

A Free Little Library/book swap bike ride will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.

Films in the park

Short films from the Maine Outdoor Film Festival will be shown at Riverbank Park Saturday, Sept. 7. Audiences are welcome at 6:30 p.m. and the films start at 7:30. It’s free, though donations are accepted.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 4, 1974, that Ola Andrews had moved from Duck Pond Road to Main Street.

Copy the Story Link