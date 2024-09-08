Get checked this Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Twenty years ago, I learned from my PSA test that it looked like I may have an aggressive level of cancer cells in my prostate.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and I encourage all men to take a simple blood test to check on the health of their prostate gland. The Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test is the first step in determining if your prostate is healthy, infected or possibly cancerous. On your next annual checkup, be sure to ask your primary care physician to include a PSA test along with other blood tests typically taken on an annual basis. I had to insist to have my PSA checked as my doctor didn’t think it was needed. I thank God that I persisted and my doctor finally ordered the test … it saved my life!

It led to the second step of having my prostate gland biopsied, and that process confirmed that my prostate gland was cancerous. I gathered information on treatment options and determined that the best choice for me was to have my prostate gland removed surgically. I was fortunate that it had not yet spread to other parts of my body, and after all of these years, I remain cancer free!

No one looks forward to the digital exam for prostate health, but testing the PSA is essential to find cancer that typically does not have symptoms. So please, man up and check your prostate health every year. Just under 300,000 men in this country are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, and sadly, around 35,000 die needlessly because they didn’t catch it in time. Don’t become one of those statistics.

For more information, visit the website of the Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer at mcfpc.org.

Michael Todd,

Bath

Vote Tepler for Senate District 24

Dear Neighbors,

As we turn our attention to the upcoming elections, I hope we all remember that our job as citizens doesn’t end on Nov. 5, it actually begins. Those whom we elect are also our employees; we pay their salaries and offer them benefits and we need to ensure that they work for us, through regular communication and by holding them accountable.

When I consider the qualities I want in my employee, integrity, respect for both the voters’ will and the process of law making and a deep concern for the entire community are at the top of my list. For those reasons, and because of her long record of public service and effective results, I am happy to cast my ballot for Denise Tepler for the state Senate District 24 (Sagadahoc County and Dresden). Her priorities are our priorities, and her dedication and commitment to all Mainers makes her a natural choice to represent us in Augusta. Visit denisetepler.mainecandidate.com and learn for yourself why I ask you to join me in supporting Denise. Thank you for showing up and speaking up, Denise!

Leslie Manning,

Bath

It’s my great pleasure to write in support of Denise Tepler’s candidacy for Maine state Senate District 24 representing the citizens of Sagadahoc County and Dresden. I met Denise years ago when we were exercising side by side at a local gym. She impressed me then, as now, as a person who values her own health and the health and well-being of her community. Denise has served our town of Topsham, starting on the School Board and working her way up to the state House. As our state rep, Denise worked to increase access to affordable health care and rein in prescription drug prices. She also staunchly defended women’s reproductive rights. Having raised five children, Denise understands the many pressures on Maine families. She will work to make child care more available and affordable and to make our economy work for everyone.

Denise has the temperament and experience we need in Augusta. She is a good listener and is responsive to her constituents. So please join me in voting for Denise Tepler for Senate District 24 on Nov. 5. Together, with Denise’s leadership, we’ll make our communities stronger and healthier!

Robin Brooks,

Topsham

