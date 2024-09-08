The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council (BAIC) will host a panel of local election officials and experts to educate the community about our electoral system.

The non-partisan, non-religious event, entitled “Election Primer 101” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Pilgrim House, 9 Cleaveland St. in Brunswick, and is open to all Brunswick-area residents.

“We will convene this panel of experts to help each of us brush up on our basic civics knowledge,” said Rev. Michael Cartwright, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran and vice president of BAIC. “By learning how our electoral system works, we hope to build faith in our elections and inspire all of us to vote this November.”

Panelist Darci Wheeler, city clerk of Bath and registrar of voters, said that “at the event, I’ll aim to stress that our fellow community members run the polls on election day — the elections are a neighbor-serving-neighbor type of thing.”

In addition to Wheeler, panelists include Rev. Kharma Amos of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, alongside a history teacher from Morse High School, and a representative from Maine Youth Votes and the League of Women Voters.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to register to vote.

For more information, email brunswickareainterfaith@gmail.com.

