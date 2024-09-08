KENNEBUNKPORT – Robert Roy Curry, 80, a longtime resident of Kennebunkport, formerly of Freeport, passed away on his own terms at his home with his loving family at his side, overlooking the salt marsh behind his home.

Robert was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Portland. Adopted as an infant, his parents Herbert Walace and Marion Litchfield Curry raised him in love, in Freeport, where he attended local schools, graduating from Freeport High School. It was early on that his love affair with sports began, especially basketball, which he played throughout his life. He entered USM but left early because of the Vietnam war, where he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. With his natural abilities, he was lauded by other members of his company because he was willing to climb high towers to service communication equipment and to change lightbulbs at the top of the towers.

Returning to Freeport, he joined his father in the family construction business, R.R. Curry and Son General Contracting, where he took on any building project that he could, completing them with precision and with a high level of quality work. With an active business acumen, he opened several entities including a flooring store, expanding his company to include custom made cabinets, a post and beam division, and expanding into Portland, where he owned and renovated downtown buildings for commercial and residential purposes. More recently, he operated his own excavation company in Sanford and junk yard, always with a nod to seeing a need and filling it, always exemplifying his classic business sense.

A life-long car guy, he purchased a wreck from the local junkyard at the age of 11, rebuilt and sold it only to repeat the process, allowing him to buy a better car with each sale. As soon as he got his license, he drove to Florida, only telling his parents when he called them, from Florida. This love of cars led him to the racing circuit, racing a GT class racecar in Quebec and into Northeastern U.S. He had the opportunity to race Paul Newman several times, which he graciously conceded due to the discrepancy in funding support.

He was a former member of Freeport Lodge #23, AF & AM, the Sports Car Club of America, Federation of Automobiles Quebec, and Pilots Club in Sanford, where he flew out of.

Robert is survived by his wife, Helen Curry of Kennebunkport; son, Paul Curry and his wife Sue of Freeport, two stepdaughters that he thought of as his own, Rachel Murer of Kennebunkport and Amy McCoy of Kansas City, Mo.; five grandchildren, Shania Maire Curry, Olivia Sandford, Matthew, Annie and Lauren Murer.

Friends are invited to visiting hours 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, followed by a celebration of Robert’s incredibly full life at 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Robert‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to

New England Cancer Care Center,

c/o The Snell Foundation

100 Campus Dr., Suite 108

Scarborough, ME 04074

Copy the Story Link