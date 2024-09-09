LEWISTON — Although it was quickly dealt with, a student-made post in a high school group chat raised concerns among students and families Sunday. The post featured a picture of a pack of gum, two guns, and a text message that said “yo everyone come to school tomorrow, I got gum.”

The post was reported to school officials and Lewiston Police Department.

“We were able to identify the high school student that made the post yesterday,” a statement from Lewiston Public Schools said Monday. Lewiston Police Department “visited the home, met with the student and a parent. There are no weapons and there is no threat to (Lewiston High School) or Longley School,” the statement continued. “Other administrative action will be taken,” it added.

The platform in which the post was made remains unknown. No details about the student, such as name or grade, were made public.

“There will be further consequences of their actions,” Superintendent Jake Langlais said Monday. “We are hopeful this does not occur again between consequences and family involvement.”

“I’ve been reading all the comments online from rightfully concerned parents who want specifics around what discipline action was taken,” School Committee Chairperson Megan Parks said Monday. “Unfortunately, as with any situation, student discipline information is confidential.”

“In situations like this, I want the community to know that appropriate discipline action is taken, and that is not just a stern talking,” Parks added.

