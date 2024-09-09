BETHEL — A “credible threat” towards the Telstar complex closed off the four schools in the Maine School Administrative District 44 Monday.

“Unfortunately, MSAD 44 schools will not be able to open today, Monday, September 9, 2024. Sorry for the late notice. We had a credible threat come in towards the Telstar complex that we are working on with OCSO (Oxford County Sheriff’s Office),” Superintendent Mark Kenney said in a live feed update early Monday.

“And yes, this will have to count as our first snow day for 2024-2025,” Kenney added.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s office is investigating the situation. “Nothing I can tell you at the moment,” Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said Monday morning about the nature of the threat.

The Telstar complex is home to Telstar middle and high schools. The building was closed last week because of nonfunctioning fire alarm system.

The other two schools affected by the closure are Crescent Park Elementary in Bethel and Woodstock Elementary in Bryant Pond.

Maine School Administrative District 44 includes the towns of Bethel, Gilead, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock.

