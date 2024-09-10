LISBON — Maine State Police are assisting local police with a standoff incident on Main Street, according to officials.

Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed a state police tactical team is assisting Lisbon Police Department with a standoff on Main Street.

Lisbon Fire Department closed Main Street from Wing Street to Gould Road sometime before 5 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.

“All side streets in that area are also closed to all traffic trying to enter Main St.,” the post reads. “Law Enforcement is on scene handling a situation. Please avoid the area.”

As of 8:30 p.m., law enforcement officials were still on the scene.

Moss said while state police are assisting, Lisbon police are the lead on the scene.

A representative for the Lisbon Police Department was not immediately available for details.

Many from the area flocked to social media sharing their interactions with police and fire officials.

One Wing Street resident said she was on her way home and stopped to ask a police officer what was going on.

“’Someone is having a very, very bad day,’” the resident said. “That’s all he told us.”

Another nearby Lisbon resident said multiple law enforcement agencies, several unmarked cruisers and the state police tactical team were on the scene just after 7 p.m.

“It will be a long night,” they said. “Please, instead of gossip, pray for everyone involved. Pray for the community. It hasn’t even been a year since our big lock down.”

This story will be updated

