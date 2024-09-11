A Brunswick coffee shop is expanding into Bath less than a year after opening its doors at 117 Maine St.

Reverie Coffee House will open a new location at 9 Park St. in Bath, setting up shop in a former hospital lobby. Katahdin Property Management bought the building earlier this year and is converting the old hospital into apartments, business offices and a Maine Literacy space. The property management company asked one of its tenants, Reverie owner Hannah Josselyn, to open a second coffee shop in the building.

“We have got such a good community behind us … and we want to be able to expand and offer more opportunities for people, especially in the Bath community,” said Kylie Nikas, manager of Reverie Coffee House. “We’d always dreamed about a second location down the road but definitely didn’t expect it to happen this quickly.”

Once Reverie moves into its Bath location, which coincides with the coffee shop’s first anniversary in January, there will be a much bigger space for kids and more food options on the menu.

Reverie plans on doing more events and collaborating with the Maine Literacy Library, such as hosting morning reads for kids and a book club. According to Josselyn, the coffee shop plans to have a bigger indoor and outdoor play area for the kids.

“We have regulars that come in every single day, and to them, not only do they want to support us but they are also benefiting from it as well and saving a ton of money,” Nikas said.

At the end of August, Reverie started a membership program with a $100 sign-up fee to help the business raise money to buy equipment like an expresso and ice machine, coffee grinders, fridge space and an oven for the new location. The membership program gives participants 20% off every purchase for a year and allows Reverie to raise money within the business without relying on a loan. So far, around 20 people have signed up for the membership program.

The new location will be a mile from downtown Bath, and Reverie anticipates foot traffic from people living and renting office space at 9 Bath St. and surrounding neighborhoods.

According to Dave Holman, one of the owners of Katahdin Property Management, 9 Bath St. will make an excellent location for a coffee shop in a walkable neighborhood.

“We value local-owned businesses, and we work with dozens of them and try to help them succeed, because it’s a win-win for a landlord when they can help their tenants with anything relating to marketing, sales and business success,” Holman said.

The coffee shop’s Brunswick location opened on Jan. 28 after doing business last year out of a converted horse trailer on Bath Road from July to October. Once the shop opened, Reverie hired more employees to help run the location and outgrew the space, Nikas said.

“We are really excited,” Josselyn said. “It’s pretty wild it’s happening so soon, but I am not nervous at all because it feels right, and it’s everything we hoped for for Reverie in the sense of this space and being able to continue to build the community.”

