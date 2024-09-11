He won a Latin Grammy Award. He has performed at Lollapalooza, JazzFest, the Smithsonian and Austin City Limits. And on Sept. 21, he’ll be performing for hundreds of thrilled kids at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. And all in time for an early bedtime.

Latin Grammy and five-time Parents’ Choice Gold Award winner Mister G (Ben Gundersheimer) will be making his Maine debut at the Chocolate Church next Saturday for a 3 p.m. matinee. Hailed as “irresistible” by People Magazine and “a kid-friendly bilingual rock star” by The Washington Post, Mister G’s dynamic, interactive bilingual performances aim to dissolve borders and foster cross-cultural connections. He tours internationally headlining performing arts centers, festivals and theaters, and his concerts weave together a wide variety of musical styles and languages.

He’ll be performing songs from his award-winning albums, including “Los Animales,” “Fireflies” and “Mundo Verde/Green World.”

I want children to recognize the Chocolate Church as a place that’s for them. I’m a dad and a former educator. Mister G is the gold standard for our youngest audiences. So much fun. So joyous. And if you’re a parent or caregiver trapped in the soundtrack of your kids, you want it to be Mister G.

But not only has Mister G’s been celebrated as a musician and performer. He has now published four picture books with Penguin Random House based on his original, bilingual songs. His first book, “Señorita Mariposa,” is a bilingual telling of the monarch butterfly migration from Canada to Mexico. Kirkus has called his books “uplifting and inspiring.”

The Chocolate Church isn’t doing its job if kids aren’t here on the regular to rock out, dance, sing, perform and be creative. We must tend to their imagination and their sense of what is possible. That’s why we are so honored that we got Mister G to come up to Bath.

Tickets are affordably priced at $10 for children and $15 for adults, with a family of four package at $40. But any families for whom the cost of tickets is prohibitive, ticket subsidies and discounts are widely available. Simply email info@chocolatechurch.com to acquire partially or fully subsidized tickets. The Chocolate Church believes all children should have access to art.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

