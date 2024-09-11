Theater at Monmouth will present the musical “Always … Patsy Cline” as its fall show with preview night at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and opening night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Created and originally Directed by Ted Swindley, this heartfelt celebration, full of emotion and down-home country humor, is sure to leave audiences tapping their toes to songs they know and love. Performances run through Sept. 22.

Featuring hits such as “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Crazy,” this musical is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with her biggest fan, Louise Seger. After Cline’s tragic and untimely death, Seger reminisces on their happenstance friendship, her love for the singer and the letters they wrote one another over the years, which Cline consistently signed “Love Always … Patsy Cline.”

Directed by Adam P. Blais and music direction by Courtney Babbidge, “Always … Patsy Cline” features Susan Haefner as Louise Seger and Hope Elizabeth Schafer as Patsy Cline. While both women will be making their Theater at Monmouth debuts, neither are strangers to the big demands the show holds. Haefner has appeared previously on Broadway in “State Fair,” “42nd Street” and understudying Sutton Foster in the role of Millie Dillmount in “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She has also appeared in many national tours and at regional theaters across the country. Schafer is a rising star, having played the role of Cline in other productions of the show. She will be taking a small hiatus from her role as Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch in the national tour of “Shrek the Musical” to step back into Cline’s boots in Monmouth.

Additional production credits include set and lighting design by Jim Alexander, costume design by Michelle Handley, wardrobe supervision by Erika Gordon, stage management by Cameron Sarchi, production assistance by Llyn Sadhbh Thomas and production management by Daniel B. Thompson. The musicians for the show will include Music Director Courtney Babbidge on piano and guitar, Parker Kenyon on bass, Kate Gray on violin, and Spencer D’Lauro on percussion.

Single tickets for the show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens and $25 for students (18 and under). There is a $3 processing fee per ticket, regardless of how tickets are purchased.

Audience engagement programs

Theater at Monmouth will present audience engagement programs alongside the run of “Always … Patsy Cline.”

• Post-performance discussions: Join the theater at select performances for discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic and cultural perspectives of the worlds of the show. A discussion will follow the 1 p.m. Sept. 22 performance.

• Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more, whether it’s a large student group or a small knitting club, a corporate party or just family and friends. Groups who book also have the privilege of requesting a post-show discussion for the date of their performance. Contact the box office by email at boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 933-9999 for more information and to book your group.

• Opening nights is Educator Night: Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the box office.

• Under 30 Rush Tickets: For patrons under 30, $15 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season, excluding the family show and special events. Contact the box office by email or phone 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the box office is open will not be processed.

For calendar, reservations or more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org.

