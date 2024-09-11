I always love to read the local stories in the Press Herald, especially the local high school sports coverage. Which is why it was all the more disappointing to see the Press Herald continue to ignore one of the biggest local sports stories of the last year not involving Cooper Flagg: the dominance of the female sailors on the Cape Elizabeth High School sailing team.

Not only did they have one of the best seasons in Maine history for a girl-skippered team – earning berths to national-level regattas like the Atlantic Coast Championship and placing highly at the New England Girls Championship – the team’s lead skippers went on to win, as a pair, the State Championship this summer (the first Maine-based high school girl skipper to win in over 30 years) in addition to competing in multiple U.S. National Championships.

In fact, Cape’s lead skipper from last year will soon be sailing for the top sailing team in the nation (Harvard). How many Maine soccer players, lacrosse players or football players can say that? Despite this track record and despite Maine’s strong tradition and ties to the ocean, we heard not a peep from the Press Herald.

Chris Straw

Cape Elizabeth

Copy the Story Link