The fall sports season is underway and to no one’s surprise, Scarborough is out to a fast start.

Football

After winning just one game in 2023, the Red Storm opened in style last Friday with a 28-7 victory at Edward Little.

Scarborough hopes to keep the good times rolling Friday at home versus Sanford (0-1). Last year, Scarborough lost at the Spartans, 41-17.

Girls’ soccer

Scarborough’s two-time reigning Class A champion girls’ soccer team welcomed longtime rival Gorham in its season opener last Thursday. In a rematch of last year’s overtime regional final, the teams needed extra time again and this time there was no resolution. Emerson Flaker, who scored the winning goal in last year’s Class A South Final, gave the Red Storm the lead with 13 minutes left in regulation, but the Rams answered with just under two minutes left. Scarborough improved to 1-0-1 Tuesday with a 3-0 victory at Marshwood. Delia Fravert scored twice and Paige Garlock also found the net.

The Red Storm were at South Portland Thursday and visit Deering Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ soccer

On the boys’ side, Scarborough beat host South Portland in its first game, 2-1, to stay undefeated all-time versus the Red Riots. Denver Bachman tied the score in the first half, then Connor Casey scored the decisive goal with three minutes left.

The Red Storm returned to action Wednesday at Marshwood. After hosting Gorham Saturday, Scarborough visits Thornton Academy Monday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team welcomed new coach Kyla Wigant with a 5-0 home win over Kennebunk Tuesday. Sabrina Ocampo scored two goals, while Cassie Niles, Laine Niles and Rosa Pelut added one apiece.

The Red Storm had a showdown/playoff rematch at reigning Class A state champion Cheverus Thursday (see our website for game story), then host highly-touted Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball season began with a straight-sets loss to host Gorham in a state match rematch (21-25, 15-25, 25-27). Tuesday, the Red Storm got in the win column with a 3-0 home victory over Bonny Eagle.

Scarborough hosted South Portland, welcomes Windham Saturday and plays at Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Scarborough hosted Deering, Massabesic and Thornton Academy in a season-opening cross country meet last week.

The Red Storm boys placed first, as Ethan Keller was the individual runner-up in 16 minutes, 12 seconds.

Scarborough’s girls were second to the Golden Trojans, but Laurel Driscoll was first individually in 18:23.

Golf

On the links, Scarborough’s highly-touted golf team opened with an impressive 10-3 victory over reigning Class A champion Falmouth. Keenan Buteau had a team-best nine-hole round of 36. The Red Storm then defeated Cheverus, 8.5-4.5, as Marc Twombly led the way with a 36, and Tuesday, blanked South Portland, 13-0, as Twombly had a low round of 33.

