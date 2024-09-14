The American flag is mine, together – in equal parts – with every other American: male and female, straight and gay, liberals and conservatives, regardless of race, ethnicity religion and all variations thereof. I fly it because I honor the many men and women who have fought and died to protect our American values, the rule of law, and the spirit which provides freedom and prosperity for our citizens.

I do not fly it to make a political statement, and I resent those who would usurp that symbol and claim it represents their own points of view. Flying the flag does not make those persons more “American” than me or any other citizen, and perhaps, if done with personal political motivations, it may make them less “American” than they ought to be.

We all should vote as our conscience requires. That is our privilege and duty as Americans. After the election, whatever the outcome, we will all remain equal citizens of our great country and equal owners of our flag.

Frederick Christie

South Bristol

