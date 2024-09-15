SCARBOROUGH – Barbara “Barb” A. Smith, 82, passed away on Sept. 8, 2024, in Scarborough. Barb was born on Oct. 1, 1941, in Portland, daughter of the late Ralph L. and Mary (Kane) Smith.

After graduating from Cathedral High School, Barb joined the Daughters of Charity and pursued her education at St. John’s University in New York. Her life was dedicated to her faith and education. She taught in Syracuse, N.Y., served as principal in Harrisburg, Pa., and assisted at the Daughters Seminary in Albany, N.Y. Barb also worked in parish ministry in Holbrook, Mass. She later returned to South Portland to serve as the Director of Religious Education for the Catholic Diocese of Maine until her retirement. Even after retiring, Barb continued to lead retreats and facilitate book discussions for her parish community.

Barb had a passion for the beach and an adventurous spirit for travel. She explored many states, including Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Vermont, and Texas, and made two memorable trips to France. She loved gathering with her friends over lunch or dinner and was a dedicated member of the St. Bartholomew’s community, volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister and participating in several church programs.

Barb cherished time spent with all her nieces and nephews, she especially adored her nephew, Daniel, with whom she shared many travel adventures.

Barb was predeceased by her brothers Ralph, and Peter; and close friend, Jack McKenna.

She is survived by her brother, Bill and his wife Kathleen Smith; beloved nieces and nephews Tim, Kim, Brian and his wife Lisa Smith, and Daniel; great-nephews Jake, Dylan, Brendan, great-nieces Molly and Xena; and many beloved friends and St. Bart’s community members who will miss her dearly.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough, with burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Barb’s Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. The livestream will begin at 10:45 a.m. To view Barb’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Barb’s memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

