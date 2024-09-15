GRAY – Nancy L. Greene, 69, passed away on Sept. 10, 2024, in Scarborough with her family by her side. Nancy was born in Portland on August 30, 1955, daughter of the late Robert and Aurora (Beaulier) Belanger.

﻿Nancy graduated from South Portland High School in 1973 and married her lifelong partner, David Greene, in 1975. Together, they raised their two children in South Portland. She worked for many years at Millcreek Shaw’s and later with Town and Country Federal Credit Union until her retirement.

﻿Nancy had a passion for travel, visiting destinations from Alaska to Hawaii, but her favorite adventures were in Las Vegas. She and David enjoyed numerous cruises with friends in both the Caribbean and Pacific. Nancy also loved reading, playing cards, and trying her luck at the slots.

﻿Known for her friendly nature, Nancy had a gift for striking up conversations and making friends wherever she went. She was kind and always willing to lend a hand. Nancy volunteered at Mercy Hospital during the pandemic, helping visitors navigate safety protocols and assisting in the gift shop. She was a constant support for her family and helped her sister transition into retirement. Her presence will be greatly missed by many.

﻿Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Roland and Gerald Belanger. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David B. Greene; son, Michael and his wife Jennie Greene, daughter, Christina and her husband Dan Hawxwell; sister, Carol Reynolds; grandchildren, Makala, Serena, JJ Greene, Caitlyn, Garrett, and Malayna Hawxwell; and many beloved friends.

﻿Family and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2024, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m. with burial to follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland.

﻿To view Nancy’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please make donations in Nancy’s memory to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte 1 Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

