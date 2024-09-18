This November, Gorham will elect a new state representative for District 109. I encourage you to join me in voting for Ellie Sato for state representative.

Despite being several decades younger than her opponent, Ellie Sato is the more experienced candidate. Her experience working as a legislative aide in Augusta has uniquely prepared her for the role of representing Gorham, having worked closely with state Sen. Stacy Brenner on constituent services and legislation.

In this world, there is no substitute for experience. Sato possesses an intimate knowledge of how things work in Augusta, and she will hit the ground running without having to learn the ropes. Additionally, she will stand up for Gorham residents by protecting the environment, preserving and expanding access to health care, and working to make property taxes more affordable.

On Nov. 5, please join me in voting for Ellie Sato as District 109’s next state representative.

Joanne McCarthy

Gorham

