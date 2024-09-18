A Brunswick student was struck by a car this morning while riding an E-bike near Brunswick Junior High School, police said.

The student biker, who remains unnamed, sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday morning after they were hit while crossing Columbia Avenue. Brunswick Fire and Rescue evaluated the biker at the scene and released them to a parent.

The Brunswick Police Department responded to the incident around 7 a.m., and said that the biker had been riding south on a trail behind Crimmins Field, a recreation field near the school, before the crash.

The driver who hit the biker stopped to help the student. Police said that the car’s speed was not a factor in the investigation and that the driver’s actions did not contribute to the incident.

Police said that a pedestrian-activated flashing crossing signal installed at the intersection does not appear to have been used prior to the biker crossing the road. The department also noted that the trail behind Crimmins Field has two stop signs on both sides of the trail at the intersection to warn pedestrians to pause before crossing.

“The Brunswick Police Department’s School Resource Officers are working with the Brunswick Jr. High School administration to ensure students are riding bicycles safely,” said Police Chief Scott Stewart in a press release. “Additionally, plans are underway to improve visibility at this location.”

