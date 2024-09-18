Sarah Bouchard Gallery presents a new exhibition, “You Don’t Know Me,” from Sept. 21 through Oct. 27. An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Artists Carly Glovinski, Rachel Grobstein, Duncan Hewitt and Justin Richel will be featured in this Woolwich gallery’s show.

“You Don’t Know Me” brings together the work of four contemporary artists whose practices are based on the careful remaking of particular things. Through an alchemical process of observation, gestation and creation, both the artist and the observed change, bringing a new, transitional object into form — a thing in suspension between being and becoming or fading.

Glovinski makes work that explores the make-do, resourceful attitudes associated with domestic craft and a reverence for nature and the great outdoors. The elements of time and place are embedded in her work and marked by repetitive processes and attention to detail. The past bumps up against the present in work that embraces a slip in perception.

Grobstein creates miniature sculptures and paintings based on objects from everyday life. She often works in series investigating artifacts, souvenirs and collections. Her work isn’t aimed at replication; she’s interested in capturing specific gestures — tactile and material qualities that are often transformed in the process of making. Her work invites close scrutiny through a radical shift in scale.

Hewitt sees particular things — things that look back at him. He remakes them, most often carving and painting wood. This involves close observation and a process of making that is quite old. At the same time, the works are off kilter — something new felt in suspension between it is and it isn’t, no longer what they seem to be.

Richel has an interest in artifice, simulacra and trickster mythologies. His most recent body of work delves deeper into the inquiry of painting itself by asking the seemingly simple question, “What is painting?”, answering this question in painstaking detail, with surprising results.

RSVP is required for the opening reception. Email info@sarahbouchardgallery.com or call 809-9670 to register or for more information.

