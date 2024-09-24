Ruthie Foster performs at the North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland in 2022. Riccardo Piccirillo photo

Five-time Grammy-nominated artist Ruthie Foster will perform at Johnson Hall Opera House in Gardiner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

A jazz and blues artist, Foster’s musical journey is as eclectic and vibrant as her soulful voice. Born into a family steeped in gospel tradition, her earliest influences were the voices of her mother, grandmother and the gospel singers she grew up listening to — artists like the Gospel Keynotes and the Blind Boys of Alabama.

Drawing on her experiences and her musical roots, she began to craft blues, folk and gospel-tinged songs that spoke to the universal themes of love, loss and resilience. Her new album, “Mileage,” is set to be released on Sun Records.

Tickets are $45 for all seats and are available by calling 582-744 or online at johnsonhall.org. This show will be on the third floor, Reehl Stage; the venue is handicapped accessible. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Johnson Hall Opera House is located at 280 Water St., Gardiner.

filed under:
gardiner maine, live music, Midcoast Go, Times Record

