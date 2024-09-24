River Arts invites the public to the opening reception for its “Artist’s Choice” exhibition from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. “Artist’s Choice” is an annual show highlighting the range of styles of art by those in the Maine art community. Many of the contributing artists will be present for an afternoon of conversation, art and light refreshments. “Artist’s Choice” runs until Nov. 9.

Alice Kirkpatrick was the juror for “Artist’s Choice.” With 128 artists submitting 186 pieces of work, Kirkpatrick selected 83 pieces by 78 artists. Kirkpatrick was impressed by the breadth of talent and vision demonstrated.

“Congratulations to River Arts for drawing in such a strong body of submissions,” she said in a prepared release from River Arts. “It’s going to be a truly beautiful show.”

Coinciding with the main gallery reception, Jeremy Barnard’s solo photography show, “Italia in Tre,” continues in the River Room through Oct. 2. Barnard’s exhibition features infrared and color photography showing the diversity of landscapes and medieval villages of Central and Northern Italy.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.

Copy the Story Link