Library friends to meet

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor.

The group will discuss its plans and programs for the fall, winter and spring. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the group.

Activities at the Common

Advertisement

Open mic night – Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Kizomba dance class – Friday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

First in Maths (live music) – Saturday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.

Open mic night – Thursday, Oct. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Dooryarders Unplugged (live music), Saturday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m.

Shugars Band to entertain seniors

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at noon on Oct. 7 in the Spruce Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

“Shugars Ukulele Band will entertain with fun Halloween songs, some rock, oldies, and maybe a bluegrass tune as well,” Club President Carol Sue Hayden said in an announcement. “This joyful group is wonderful at uplifting spirits.”

A light lunch will be served and a business meeting will be conducted. Residents of Westbrook and neighboring communities are welcome to attend and join the club. For more information, call Hayden at 854-2112 or email cdhayhall@maine.rr.com.

Graffam military burial

Advertisement

World War II Army veteran Elmer “Tug” Graffam will be buried with full military honors at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater St.

He died at 103 on June 6, the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944. Graffam served with Gen. George Patton’s Third Army and fought through France, Germany and the Battle of the Bulge.

A reception will be at noon at American Legion Post 62 on Dunn Street.

Lions bottle drive

Westbrook Lions Club is holding a bottle drive 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the American Legion Post 62 on Dunn Street.

The club is accepting returnable bottles in a fundraiser.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 25, 1974, that Suzanne Senechal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Senechal of Pierce Street, was a senior at Lawrence Memorial School of Nursing. She was employed at Westbrook Community Hospital during that summer.

Copy the Story Link