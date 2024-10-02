The People Plus Senior Health Expo, in partnership with Spectrum Generations, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Brunswick Recreation Center. Admission is free and the first 500 people at the event will get a free swag bag. Free activities, information and entertainment will be held throughout the morning.

This year’s event will feature 100 businesses, programs and services. The expo gives attendees the opportunity to learn what services are available in the Midcoast region to live longer, healthier, happier lives.

Maine has the highest percentage of older adults in the country, and the Midcoast senior population is growing the fastest. The People Plus Senior Health Expo brings together a variety of resources for this increasingly important segment of the community. The expo provides an opportunity to learn about products and services in the categories of medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care, finance, and more.

Free activities throughout the event include a flu shot (high dose and regular) and COVID shot clinic courtesy of Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and Martin’s Point Health Care, Technology Help Desk, performances by Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Sharing Table, massages and balance screenings courtesy of Coastal Orthopedics, and a live remote broadcast with Jim Bleikamp and Radio Midcoast WCME. Bring in items from home and get help with mending clothing, lamp repair, jewelry repairs, tool sharpening and general electrical repair courtesy of Curtis Memorial Library’s Repair Café. Plus, there will be raffles to win two round trip tickets on the Amtrak Downeaster or a lifetime membership to People Plus. Additional activities include Yellow Dot registration, Good Morning and Volunteer Transportation Network program registration, and book signings and author chats courtesy of the People Plus Write On Writers group. Free Wicked Joe Coffee and healthy refreshment choices including fruit, granola bars, various snacks and more will be offered for free.

“Our hope is to connect local residents with area service providers and the expo is the perfect place to do it,” People Plus Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton said in a prepared release. “With the swag bags and vendor tables it’s like Halloween for seniors!”

The Brunswick Recreation Center is located at 220 Neptune Drive on Brunswick Landing. The venue has ample parking, along with bathrooms. Admission is free and open to the public.

