Do you remember the first time you visited a farmers market as a kid? It can be hard to recall such memories, but they were formative — or so the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust likes to believe.

The land trust launched its Power of Produce Club program aimed at giving area kids a chance to shop for fresh produce. In doing so, they connect with farmers, develop self-reliance and practice money management skills.

The voucher program began at a farmers market in Oregon City and is now part of the Farmers Market Coalition.

“Say a pint of strawberries costs $6,” hypothesized Julia St. Clair, agricultural programs manager. “That would require saving one’s POP bucks. But, being patient, kids often find the reward is worthwhile.”

The program gained momentum in its first year, with BTLT attributing its success to word of mouth. This year, the organization said the program continues to grow. Engagement doubled with over 550 children, averaging 94 kids weekly, a significant increase from the 354 total participants in 2023.

While the program generates thousands for local producers each season, strengthening the food system, as noted by St. Clair and market vendors, the less tangible impacts — like building self-efficacy and awareness — make POP Club meaningful.

Advertisement

‘Good-natured fun’

So, how does it work?

Families swing by the BTLT kiosk at the Crystal Spring Farm Farmers Market. There is no age limit or income requirement for eligibility; kids simply choose a sticker and place it on the calendar with their name to sign in.

The vouchers (POP bucks) only apply to fruits and vegetables, though consideration has been given to expanding to dairy. Popular vendors include Whatley Farm, Fairwinds Farm, Keough Family Farm, Fruit of the Forest Mushroom Farm and Six River Farm.

“There’s a wow moment when kids try something new,” St. Clair said. “You see kids gnawing on raw peppers or eating a tomato like an apple. It’s just good-natured fun.”

It can be challenging to venture out alone. To help ease the transition, BTLT employs prompts like “Beatrice the bee.” Each week, a different vendor hides Beatrice, and it’s up to the kids to find her to win a prize.

While it’s nice to imagine area youth staying local and pursuing careers in agriculture or conservation, St. Clair assured that this is by no means the goal.

Advertisement

“Just fostering an awareness of one’s food system has lasting impacts. … This lesson can’t be taught in school. It’s valuable for kids to make the connection that the carrot they bought at the market was harvested and washed by the farmer who handed it to them.”

Fan favorites

Whatley Farm has been part of the market since 2013. Owner Ben Whatley jokes that there were few kids before POP Club, and after, “now it’s hard to imagine there was a time kids weren’t running around.”

To accommodate the program, the farm uses “POP packaging” to make produce more affordable. A bag of carrots, husk cherries or a pint of mini cucumbers costs $4, the amount kids receive each week.

“There’s some handholding involved,” Whatley said. “But over time, they start to ask questions about the seasonality and how costs fluctuate. We’re shaping the next generation of shoppers to support local farmers and the economy, which is important.”

Growing up in Brunswick, Whatley remembers frequenting the town market as a child. At 25, he reconnected with Dick Keogh, owner of Keogh Family Farm, who helped him enter the agriculture scene.

“We’ll always need farmers,” Whatley said. “And even if that’s not what these kids chose to do, the hope is that they continue to shop locally wherever they end up.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on favorite choices, Max Buchvarova at Whatley Farm said that children particularly enjoy peppers and squash. They often ask her how things taste, like kohlrabi or fennel, and sometimes, after trepidation, try something new.

“We’ve thought about selling seeds so kids can better understand how harvesting works,” Buckvarova said.

At Six Rivers Farm, Mario Russa said kids tend to buy sun-gold tomatoes and, for the adventurous, the coveted purple vegetable: eggplant. He acknowledged their curiosity, comparing costs and ripeness at different vendors.

“Since POP bucks are limited, you can tell by their concentration at the register that the purchase really matters,” Russa said.

Bath resident Becky Marple, the mother of 6-year-old triplets Aubrey, Chloe and Brooke, underscored her excitement about the program. No longer does she feel like she’s dragging her kids along; if anything, they’re rushing her out the door.

“It’s always a good thing when your kids are begging for watermelon or sweet potatoes instead of candy,” Marple said. “They’ve got a system down where they choose a snack to buy and then save the rest for the next trip.”

The POP Club will run through Nov. 2. St. Clair encouraged those who haven’t stopped by to “see what the magic is all about,” especially this time of the year when pumpkins and gourds are for sale.

Copy the Story Link