A semi-trailer truck jackknifed on Route 1 Monday morning, blocking the southbound lanes near Cook’s Corner in Brunswick for about two hours.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., according to Brunswick police. The semi-truck jackknifed into the median, with the trailer blocking both lanes of southbound traffic. Police advised commuters to seek alternate routes.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said a wrecker arrived on scene a little after 10 a.m. to remove the truck from the road.

The road was reopened just after 11 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.