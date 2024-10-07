A semi-trailer truck jackknifed on Route 1 Monday morning, blocking the southbound lanes near Cook’s Corner in Brunswick for about two hours.
The crash happened around 9 a.m., according to Brunswick police. The semi-truck jackknifed into the median, with the trailer blocking both lanes of southbound traffic. Police advised commuters to seek alternate routes.
Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said a wrecker arrived on scene a little after 10 a.m. to remove the truck from the road.
The road was reopened just after 11 a.m.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.