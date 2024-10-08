HARPSWELL – Kathy M. (Powers) Stevens, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2024, after a long illness. She was born on Oct. 2, 1950, in Brunswick, and was the daughter of Arthur (II) and Marjorie Powers.

Kathy lived in Harpswell her entire life. In 1970 she married Norman Stevens. They built a family and spent the next 54 years together.

Kathy was an amazing artist. Her work could have been displayed anywhere, but she chose instead to share it just with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, bowling, dancing, traveling, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

As a child, Kathy met her lifelong best friend, Gloria Maynard. She always looked forward to their daily phone calls and weekly day out together. Whether shopping, having lunch, or traveling to England and Ireland, they always had fun.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Norman, their son, Norman (J.R.) Stevens, Jr. and his wife Pam, of Harpswell, grandchildren, Max, and Travis, sister Karin Watson and her husband Rob, sisters-in-law Cynthia Powers and Joyce Porter, best friend Gloria Maynard, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, sister, Kim Powers, brother, Arthur (Sonny) Powers III, and brother-in-law, Jim Porter.

To know Kathy was to love her. She always put the needs of her family first. Her warmth, kindness, and constant smile touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service that will be held at New Meadows Cemetery in Brunswick, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 11 a.m.

To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Kathy’s online memorial.

Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. A special thank you to CHANS Home Health and Hospice.

Copy the Story Link