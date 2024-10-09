Racehorse Annihilator is leading a leisurely pace these days in retirement while still winning – ribbons, that is, on the show circuit.

He’s a Standardbred, the breed that produces the trotters and pacers, known as harness horses, that compete on tracks in Maine.

Jane Mitchell, owner of Turning Leaf Farm in Buxton, adopted the 11-year-old a few years ago and groomed him for showing. His stable name at the farm is Niles, and ribbons he’s won adorn his stall at the farm.

“He’s sweet, a kind horse,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell adopted him through Futures For Standardbreds in Buxton, which matches retired racehorses with pleasure riders and other new jobs. The group is observing its 10th anniversary this year and has found adopted homes for about 100 retired racehorses.

Futures For Standardbreds works with the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association and Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association. Horse owners donate retired horses to the Futures group.

Ann Ewing, volunteer acting president of Futures, said the group ensures each horse is healthy and adaptable to a new lifestyle before putting them up for adoption. “Since horses can live to be 30, they need a new job after racing – otherwise their futures can be uncertain,” Ewing said.

The retired horses are made available for adoption after retraining for riding. “Part of our training is to get them to relax,” Ewing said.

On the track, Niles was a pacer. Ken Weingartner, media relations manager of the U.S. Trotting Association, the Ohio-based governing body for harness racing, said the horse had 147 races with 28 wins, 18 second-place finishes and 15 third-place finishes. Weingartner said the pacer piled up winnings of $173,199 in his racing career, while his most lucrative win was a $16,000 purse.

Niles is a success story for life after racing. He has a paddock pal when outside the stable and plays with a big ball when turned loose in an indoor arena. “Niles is a good fit for me,” said Mitchell, who pampers him with apples, blueberries and peppermints.

“He’s laid back and wants to please you,” said Maya Garand, of Gorham, who rides Niles in shows.

Ewing said Standardbreds are versatile and adaptable to various riding styles. Niles has stood out in both English and Western riding events. Some people adopt Standardbreds for trail riding or a mate for another horse. Caring for a horse is “therapeutic” for many people, Ewing said.

Futures For Standardbreds retrains donated horses under the direction of volunteer Deb Dubois, of Hollis, at Photo Finish Farm in Buxton. Retired racehorse Daniel Semalu is about ready for adoption. “He’s got a good personality,” Ewing said.

Those seeking to adopt a horse are required to file an application and provide references. Adoption fees can range from $500 to $2,000 depending on the horse and its specific needs.

“While (Futures For Standardbreds) horses are not usually suitable for beginners, less experienced riders with a working relationship with a trainer or riding instructor are considered eligible to adopt,” according to a press release.

The group was founded as a nonprofit in 2014 by the late Robyn Cuffey as an offshoot of the Maine Standardbred Pleasure Horse Organization. Learn more at futuresforstandardbreds.org.

