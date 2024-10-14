HOUSE DISTRICT 138: Part of Buxton, part of Hollis, Cornish and Limington

Republican incumbent Mark Blier is challenged by Democrat Michael McKinney of Cornish and unenrolled Michael Barden III of Limington. McKinney and Barden did not respond to the American Journal’s questionnaire.

MARK BLIER

Address: P.O. Box 148, Buxton

Contact info: Markblierformaine@gmail.com; Facebook: RepMarkBlier

Relevant experience: Two years on the Buxton Budget Committee, two years on the Buxton Planning Board and nine years as a Buxton selectman. Six years as a state of Maine House of Representatives member in which I served four years on the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee and the last two years I served on Appropriations and Financial Affairs, the New Housing Subcommittee, Government Oversight Committee, Blue Ribbon Commission on EMS, and the Maine Canadian Corridor Commission.

Why are you running for office? I’m running for office because I have a desire to serve my constituents of District 138 and also all the great people of this great state of Maine. The time I’ve spent serving on different boards and committees in the local area and also at the state level has given me a great knowledge base to help make great decisions for the people of Maine.

Top three legislative priorities: My top three priorities are inflation, housing and energy. These are three areas that really impacted the people of Maine. Reducing the cost of energy in our state could make a difference in everyday lives for the people of Maine. We do not have enough housing here in our state. We need to come up with innovative ways to create more housing and increase the supply. Encouraging people to get involved in the trades, including law enforcement and emergency management services, would help with inflation. There’s just not enough people in these industries to go around and getting people trained in these positions would help us all.

