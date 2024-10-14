HOUSE DISTRICT 109: Part of Gorham

ALAN R. LIVINGSTON

Address: 3 Cottage Court, Gorham

Contact info: aliving1@maine.rr.com; 207-329-9139; Facebook: Al Livingston for Maine House of Representatives

Relevant experience: Served as a school board member, city councilor, on the High School Building Construction Committee; was the commissioner and served on the State Committee of Maine American Legion Baseball; and served on the Maine Principals Committee. I spent 42 years as a high school math teacher and 24 years as a college math professor.

Why are you running for office? Maine has offered me many opportunities for a satisfying life; now it’s my turn to give back. Simply stated: I care! Many Maine citizens are struggling with the financial challenges of today’s economic climate. I am concerned about the current direction of our state and accept the challenge and opportunity for chartering a new future.

Top three legislative priorities: Ensuring our government is affordable, efficient and effective must be a constant check and balance. Hold administrators and departments accountable for assigned responsibilities. We must develop innovative programs that maintain current services without overtaxing our cities, towns and Maine citizens. Also, maintain current state funding to assure quality education for all children while holding educational leaders accountable. Prepare our students to become responsible citizens with mastered life skills and appropriate knowledge necessary to join the work environment. Allow our teachers to do their jobs: They’ve always taught respect, discipline and proper social skills. Let’s not overburden them with other ideological demands. And finally, care for our senior citizens, disabled, veterans and toddlers by determining programs that are currently successful and those necessary to meet future needs. Reinvent affordable housing opportunities, financial solutions for energy needs and affordable health care. Provide the educational or financial services to help those in need.

Other comments: I will bring lessons learned from a lifetime of family, educational, business and civic experiences with me to Augusta. My teaching and coaching background has taught me how to listen and communicate effectively and offer the leadership necessary for successful direction and solutions. I don’t consider myself a politician but a concerned citizen.

ELLIE SATO

Address: 14 Dragonfly Lane, Gorham

Contact info: elliesatoformaine@gmail.com

Relevant experience: Field organizer for the 2022 coordinated campaign for the Maine Democratic Party; legislative aide in the Senate Majority Office where I experienced firsthand the complex policies and procedures required to get legislation passed, while also helping fellow Gorham constituents navigate state government. Current chair of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee of the Maine Democratic Party; national delegate at the Democratic National Convention.

Why are you running for office? I’m running for state representative because I care deeply about our community. I grew up here in Gorham, and want to give back to our town. That’s why I hope to bring my professional expertise and lived experience to the State House to be a strong advocate for Gorham in Augusta.

Top three legislative priorities: Quality education, climate change and access to health care are my top three legislative priorities. I believe that education is the backbone of our community. That’s why it’s of the utmost importance to ensure that educators have the resources to provide quality education in a safe place of learning. I am committed to addressing the climate crisis by continuing to work toward our state’s Maine Won’t Wait climate action goals, including supporting clean energy initiatives. I hope to improve access to affordable health care services by lowering prescription drug costs and safeguarding reproductive rights. With the current cost of living, it’s paramount to ensure that older Mainers can remain in our community and age with dignity. Affordability is a major issue in Gorham, and I am committed to working across the aisle to develop community-based solutions to ensure that Gorham residents can stay in their homes.

Other comments: I will be able to hit the ground running the moment I’m elected because of my unique experiences, dedicated work ethic, ability to listen, and the hours of invaluable conversations I’ve had with Gorham residents. If elected, I would be the first Japanese-American to serve in our Legislature.

