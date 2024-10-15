The Winter Street Center in Bath will host Jud Caswell, one of Maine’s most respected and beloved singer-songwriters, for an acoustic concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the center’s event hall. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the historic Winter Street Church. Suggested minimum entry donation is $15.

Caswell will perform a tribute to Jim Croce, including “Time in a Bottle,” “Operator (That’s Not the Way it Feels),” “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy),” “Roller Derby Queen” and “Photographs & Memories.”

Caswell is an award-winning songwriter and exceptionally fine multi-instrumentalist who has been performing in his native state of Maine and beyond for more than 25 years. In 2006, he made a splash on the national scene, winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. He has had his songs taught at Berklee College of Music, recorded by Judy Collins and named “#4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV. His record “Live at the Seagull Shop” was the No. 1 album on the Folk Alliance International radio charts in March 2020. Caswell is currently releasing a series of albums of music that he recorded during the early months of the pandemic.

Winter Street Center is located at 880 Washington St. in Bath, directly across from the Patten Free Library. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

