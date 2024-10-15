Lincoln Theater will host a live presentation of “Talking Art in Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, spotlighting artist Maureen Egan, a revered painter whose work explores themes of healing, life’s natural cycles and the awe-inspiring beauty of the world around us. This ongoing series, hosted by local artist Emily Sabino, features in-depth conversations with distinguished artists and curators who have made significant contributions to the state’s vibrant arts scene. The event is free and open to all.

Egan, who has been showcasing her work in Maine for nearly two decades, is known for her evocative use of color and symbolism, blending reality with imagination, telling stories through her paintings. Egan’s work has delved into a variety of profound themes, ranging from her personal healing journey through breast cancer to her deep connection with nature. Her autobiographical book, “The Light From Here,” serves as a testament to how art can be a vehicle for personal transformation. Her paintings have celebrated the grandeur of landscapes, explored spiritual concepts and paid homage to Maine’s natural beauty.

“My artistic practice has taught me that an image, especially color and light, can truly help a person feel a comforting or empowering shift,” Egan said in a prepared release from Lincoln Theater.

To make her art more accessible, Egan also offers prints and note cards, which are available in galleries and shops throughout Midcoast Maine and through her website at eganart.com.

Sabino, “Talking Art in Maine” host, is an abstract representational painter living in Midcoast Maine, whose work often explores the interconnectedness of nature and the human experience, bringing a unique perspective to these one-on-one conversations. Her paintings have been exhibited widely across Maine, and she plays an active role in Maine’s arts community as a board member of the Union of Maine Visual Artists.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. More information is available online at lincolntheater.net or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

