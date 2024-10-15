AUGUSTA – Norma J. McPherson, 95, of Bowdoinham, passed away on Oct. 3, 2024, at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

Norma was born on July 22, 1929 in Richmond, the daughter of Robert Hodgkins and Edna May (Darling) Hodgkins. Norma was a graduate of Richmond High School in 1948. She was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge.

Norma moved to Portland after high school and she worked at Hayes Drug Store. When she returned to Richmond and married Rusty she began working as a switchboard operator for the Town of Richmond with her friend, Sarah Lancaster. The job ended when the telephone company switched to dial phones in 1960.

She spent a few years working part time for Priscilla Berry at the chicken processing plant on Post Road, in Bowdoinham, as she raised us kids. She spent many years as a car insurance underwriter for Riley Insurance and then Kenney Insurance, in Brunswick.

Norma lived in her own apartment at Bowdoinham Estates until she was almost 90 years old. She was an active participant in the monthly senior luncheons and assisted in showing new perspective tenants the facilities and helped out whoever she could. She had many friends and played cards and Yahtzee weekly with her closest friends, Justine and Frenchy.

Her next home was at the eldercare assisted living in Richmond. She lived there until a severe stroke in March of 2021 when she went into her final home at ACHR.

Norma was predeceased by her parents; husband, Russell E. McPherson; and daughter, Susan A. Toth.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Butler, son, James McPherson; granddaughters Lisa Jade, Elia Atkinson Oliver, Linda DeHahn, Jennifer Veno, Heather Green, and Katie McPherson. She enjoyed having great-grandchildren and seeing them made her happy.

Norma will be interred at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. with a gathering afterwards to socialize at the FHC Building, in Bowdoin.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Copy the Story Link