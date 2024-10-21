Autumn is a time of quiet beauty and transitions in Midcoast Maine. The shimmer on the Kennebec River sharpens to a glint, huckleberry bushes blaze crimson and winds crisp the air, whisking thousands of birds away.

To celebrate the new season’s arrival, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust launched its first trail challenge on Aug. 12. Local sponsors pledged to donate $1 to the nonprofit for every mile traveled on estuary terrain through biking, wheeling, paddling or hiking through Oct. 26.

One of the incentives includes a group prize for the team that logs the most miles.

While a grand trip might provide novelty, the Bath students who took part proved that there’s adventure in places much closer to home.

Rooted in a place-based approach, the Brightfield School encourages area youth to become climate advocates through a curriculum that often takes them outdoors.

On Oct. 1, pedometers were distributed to third- and fourth-grade students to count steps at school. According to Mel Christensen Fletcher, head of Brightfield School, many have also worn trackers to collect data at home.

Kids in the after-school Coastal Running League and families on weekend hikes at KELT preserves have added “extra miles” to the 389 miles already charted.

“The students created a data collection system by multiplying the class average by the number of students in each cohort,” Fletcher said. “They chose to display our schools’ progress on a visual trail winding through our hallway.”

While hiking and spending time in nature are regular activities for students, Fletcher noted that the challenge has stirred the school to fully embrace its experiential model, resulting in outdoor lunches, walking morning meetings and extended time for fieldwork.

Micro-exploration of well-trodden areas served as a reminder of Henry Thoreau’s wisdom: “It matters not how far you travel — the farther commonly, the worse — but how much alive you are.”

“The participation of Brightfield students so moves us,” said Emily Pistell, KELT community engagement manager. “It shows how a challenge can motivate you to find fresh air and unite with your friends (or classmates) to accomplish a big goal. Age or ability isn’t a factor.”

The trail challenge included “outside miles.” Participants tracked expeditions across the state and county this year, totaling 5,026 miles.

Pistell highlighted the activities logged: strollers along the Whiskeag trail, Center Point Preserve runners and Lilly Pond Community Forest mountain bikers.

“We are thrilled by the positive reception,” Pistell said. “We plan to host this trail challenge annually. It’s a great way to engage with our community during such a beautiful season.”

Festivities conclude on Saturday with a trail run at the land trust’s most popular preserve, Thorne Head Trail, followed by a finisher’s breakfast. After enjoying the peak foliage, competitors will be treated to a mug of hot cider or coffee, seasonal donuts, pancakes, and bacon.

To register for the Thorne Head 4K, visit kennebecestuary.org/thorneheadtrailrun. Event proceeds directly support the KELT trail system.

