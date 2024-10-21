Le Café Français, a French conversation group, has resumed its in-person meetings in Edgecomb. French speakers of all levels are welcome. Participation, without pressure, allows attendees to have a “mini French immersion” experience once a week, according to a prepared release from the group.
Conversation topics and presentations include French language, songs, culture and other topics of mutual interest. Though not a formal language class, new phrases, vocabulary and pronunciation are explained.
Group meetings are free of charge and drop-in participants are welcome. Meetings are from 10-11:30 a.m. every Monday at the Edgecomb Community Church, located at the intersection of Eddy and Cross Point roads. Conversation leaders include experienced French instructor Margot Stiassni. For more information, contact Stiassni at 882-7593 or domusic123@gmail.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.