Le Café Français, a French conversation group, has resumed its in-person meetings in Edgecomb. French speakers of all levels are welcome. Participation, without pressure, allows attendees to have a “mini French immersion” experience once a week, according to a prepared release from the group.

Conversation topics and presentations include French language, songs, culture and other topics of mutual interest. Though not a formal language class, new phrases, vocabulary and pronunciation are explained.

Group meetings are free of charge and drop-in participants are welcome. Meetings are from 10-11:30 a.m. every Monday at the Edgecomb Community Church, located at the intersection of Eddy and Cross Point roads. Conversation leaders include experienced French instructor Margot Stiassni. For more information, contact Stiassni at 882-7593 or domusic123@gmail.com.

