Maine Songwriters Association recently announced the finalists for its live competition at at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

This year, MSA had a record number of entries (61) showcasing an amazing variety of songwriters from all genres across the state. Finalists are chosen through an anonymous screening process by the MSA board. The 2024 finalists are Sue Horowitz, Wes Covey, Carole Wise, Aaron Barber, Tom McKeon and Janice O’Rourke/Mark McDonough. They will all perform live at the event.

The competition judges are Kate McCann, folk singer, banjo player and 2023 Maine Songwriters Association Songwriting Contest first place winner; Larry John McNally, whose songs have been recorded by the likes of The Eagles, Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker; and Meg Shorrette, who has provided vital leadership to Launchpad Central Gallery, All Roads Music Festival, Bangor Arts Exchange and other arts efforts.

Full bios and more information on the performers and judges can be found on the association’s website.

All finalists received a half day of recording at Forest Audio in Belfast. First, second and third place winners will also receive a cash prize.

Tickets are $23 in advance, $28 at the door and can be purchased at cadenzafreeport.com.

Maine Songwriters Association is a statewide, nonprofit, member organization dedicated to the support of songwriters and their art. The MSA mission is to encourage, recognize, educate, support and promote developing songwriters. More information can be found at mainesongwriters.org.

