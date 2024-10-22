River Arts is hosting a solo show by Bourge Hathaway, “Pentimento: Past, Present, Future,” from Oct. 25 through Nov. 13. Part retrospective, part harbinger of things to come, Hathaway’s show is an eclectic blend of decorative and sometimes functional objects in a variety of media, including stone and wooden sculpture, paintings, and mixed media featuring leather, canvas and rawhide. Meet the artist at an opening reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

“Some [pieces] are serious, some are simply fun, all are expressions of different moments in time,” Hathaway said in a prepared release from River Arts. “It’s a layering of reality, fantasy, exploration and celebration, an exercise in shifting shapes and forms, an acceptance of the nature of impermanence, and an insistence on the absolute necessity of maintaining a sense of humor.”

For more than five decades, Hathaway has combined her professional work in graphic design, communications and organizational advancement with an exploration of the fine arts in several media. Though classically trained in drawing and painting, she gravitated early on to the dimensional, sculpting in stone and working in wood, as well as with fabric, leather and a multitude of found objects both natural and manmade from her extensive travels abroad.

Hathaway holds a BFA in design from the University of Kansas and did doctoral studies in anthropology at Brandeis University prior to earning her MA in education and international relations at the University of Denver. She studied with sculptor Madeline Wiener at the Art Students League of Denver and has taken extensive coursework at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockland.

Hathaway lives and creates at Standing Rock Studios in Midcoast Maine.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information call, 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

