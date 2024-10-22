A retired U.S. Navy officer and former commandant of midshipmen at Maine Maritime Academy has been hired as the first program director for the Maine Defense Industry Alliance.

Former U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Winter will coordinate collaborative efforts across state government, institutions of higher education and Maine defense companies.

“Mark’s extensive background, ranging from naval service to legislative expertise, uniquely positions him to spearhead our mission of strengthening Maine’s defense industry,” said Coleman Lapointe, co-chairperson for the MDIA Board of Directors. “His deep connections within both Maine and Washington, D.C., along with his proven track record in workforce development and industrial base analysis, promise to drive significant advancements in our state’s contribution to national defense.”

MDIA is a nonprofit coalition of Maine defense companies, community colleges and universities, state agencies, and the U.S. Navy working to increase workforce training opportunities to meet the critical demand for skilled workers at companies like Bath Iron Works. The alliance was formed in March 2024 as U.S. defense contractors worked to replace munitions shipped to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russian invaders and to keep pace with China’s navy, according to the Associated Press.

Charles Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works, told the Associated Press that a highly skilled workforce is imperative to the shipyard’s mission and the Maine Defense Industry Alliance “creates a cohesive and sustainable approach to meeting this critical demand.”

Winter joins the MDIA after serving as commandant and vice president of student affairs at Maine Maritime Academy, having previously served as counsel for Sen. Susan Collins in both Maine and Washington, D.C., and as a civilian attorney in the Navy and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland.

“Mark’s accomplishments and deep relationship throughout the state will position him and MDIA for success in attracting defense interest in Maine’s workforce,” said Craig Johnson, Maine Maritime Academy’s interim president.

Copy the Story Link