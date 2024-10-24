The Savvy Palates, powered by the food historian and well-known local cook Sandy Garson, of Bath, will be at the Patten Free Library at 3 p.m. Friday to talk about the “Secrets of Supper.”
“Secrets of Supper” focuses on “the fen shui of dinner,” or why the most important consideration of what to eat should be place, season and time of day to fuel your body with clean energy. The talk will focus on cultures that have specific dishes for specific times of the year, like the special Mediterranean olive oil dishes for summer and Christmas baking with spices that warm the body.
The one-hour talk with visuals, handouts and a chance for discussion will be in the library’s Community Room. It’s free to all attendees. Star Pelsue of Portland does the visual presentation and Gael McKibben of Portland offers handouts while Sandy Garson presents the talk.
